LANDER — The Wyoming Supreme Court has already ruled that drug tests at school are only considered constitutional for kids involved in activities.
As the Lander School Board mulls a policy that would include random drug tests for those students, the district surveyed parents, kids, and school employees.
A portion of the anonymous comments the board received as part of that survey suggested that staff at Fremont County School District #1 should also be screened for substances.
“We could always talk about a staff policy later,” board chair Jared Kail said, in response to the survey suggestions that staff members deserve the same scrutiny as the kids they serve.
Today, only bus drivers and district employees who participate in Lander’s firearms policy undergo drug screening, according to Lander Superintendent Dr. Dave Barker.
He did not respond to follow-up questions about how and when those staff were subject to testing before press time.
One staff member in the survey put it this way: “All staff should be tested for drugs. Why should a teacher show up drunk or high? They shouldn’t be teaching or [be] an aide or any other position.”
Another said, “I do not support this unless we hold students and staff accountable and drug test staff/coaches as well … If we are expected to hold our students to a higher standard … our staff need to also be held to this standard and set the example.”
“I think ALL students, staff, and volunteers should be subject to randomized drug and alcohol testing and 100% sweeps done at least one to two times a year,” shared one parent.
The survey
The district surveyed parents, students, staff members, and coaches; combined, it was a 40/60 split in favor of drug testing students who are involved in activities.
Fifteen coaches were surveyed, and that was the biggest margin. Only one disagreed with the proposed policy.
Parents surveyed largely agreed that drug testing was a good idea, with 58% stating they were on board with the proposed policy. Staff members were also largely behind it, with 72% responding in favor.
Kids themselves drew the closest margin; 88 of those who responded (48%) said they were not in favor, with 96 (52%) cheering on the proposed policy.
The policy
The draft policy imposes escalating consequences for students who test positive for drug use, ranging from five-days’ suspension from practice plus a ban on “public” games for two weeks, under a first positive test; to a total ban on extra curricular activities for the rest of the student’s district career after a slew of positive tests. To return to an activity, after a first positive test, students would have to prove they’ve completed a drug assessment.
Getting a drug assessment in Fremont County doesn’t happen overnight, Community Mental Health Grant Manager/In-School Suspension Monitor Melinda Cox told the school board at the tail end of its meeting last week. A typical wait for such an assessment could be three to four months, which for a student, she called “a lifetime.”
While board members didn’t discuss the potential issue of long delays for drug assessments and other treatment, Lander leaders did agree on one thing: Drug use is a problem for the district.
Some board members said they wanted to examine a real overhaul for all the district’s policies that address drug use; board member Dr. Kathy Hitt said it was important that the board have a handle on what types of prevention programming is already in place for all district buildings.
The proposed policy is expected to be considered throughout the summer months.
Other comments
The anonymous comments submitted as part of the survey were not provided to the public as part of the school board agenda packet, but the Lander Journal made a request to view them. Dozens of comments from staff, parents, and students themselves included few who were undecided on the topic of drug tests for students; instead, most expressed either strong favor for such a program, or fervent opposition.
“Seems short-sighted,” noted one parent surveyed. “If kids are drug tested and fail, it simply removes a positive influence in their lives like extracurricular activities and gives them more time for negative ones.”
“Sports sometimes is the only lifeline kids have,” agreed another Lander parent. “Kids might be being pressured with drugs and sports are the only thing keeping them from fully going down a wrong path. If a kid slips and then is taken away from their safe place (sports) then they would be pushed to the open arms of the drug community.”
One coach put it this way: “I have been told anecdotally that drugs are an issue in FCSD 1. At one time I had seniors tell me that if testing was done, nearly 75% of all athletes would fail a test. Enacting a drug testing policy will help to deter some student-athletes from partaking in illegal and unhealthy practices.”
And, the coach wrote, getting caught could put a student on the path to turning their life around.
“I am aware of many, many student-athletes who have participated in athletics while using both drugs and alcohol over my time in the district,” wrote one staff member. “I have been frustrated that I have encouraged students to be responsible in their representation of themselves and the district only to find out that students are playing and practicing while using. I feel strongly that this is not an appropriate representation of our school, nor is it sending an appropriate message to students about the use of drugs and alcohol both as minors and as students.”
Some of those surveyed thought the policy was reactionary and punitive, and suggested the district look at enhancing its prevention measures.
Many said it isn’t a good idea to single out those students who are involved in activities while allowing those who aren’t to avoid scrutiny. Board members have lamented the line drawn in the sand by the Wyoming Supreme Court, which limits the constitutionality of drug tests to only those who participate in extracurricular activities.
“I get that we have an issue with drugs and stuff in our schools, but y’all ain’t gonna solve it by drug testing kids. I hate to break it to you, but most of the football, basketball, swimming, wrestling, and volleyball teams smoke weed,” one student shared. “By subjecting those kids to drug tests, they’re gonna quit the sport they love so they don’t get in trouble. And you know what kids do when they don’t have an extracurricular? They do drugs. They go to parties, they vape, they drink, and they smoke weed because they have nothing better to do. For some people, school and sports are their only safe spaces and you’re gonna take that from some kids because they smoke a bowl on a Saturday night[?]
“Maybe instead of drug testing us, searching us, having the drug dog come in, or bringing in the absolute worst public speakers to talk poorly about these topics Y’ALL should talk to us. It’s your damn job to do that … If you took the [expletive] hour it takes to have a decent conversation with us, maybe kids would stop vaping in the bathroom and skipping class to smoke weed,” the student continued. “But if y’all keep doing what you’re doing and if you decide to go through with this drug testing nonsense, more kids are gonna do more drugs, smoke more weed, and more kids are gonna drop out … You want good statistics for your school district to show how successful you are instead of wanting to teach us how to be healthy, productive humans in this world. If anyone is reading this, for the love of God, please actually listen to what I’m trying to say.”
During last week’s board discussion, member Mike McConnell noted one of the student comments suggesting district staff should speak to students more about drug use.
“And I thought, ‘Yeah, we should be able to talk to young people about drug [use],’” he remarked.
Some may not be all that comfortable, he noted, in having those discussions, adding that part of the problem was figuring out how to bridge that gap.
This story was published on May 13, 2023.