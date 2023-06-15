Devil's Tower National Monument in Wyoming, U.S.A.

CASPER — Schools Superintendent Megan Degenfelder took a hard right turn in her speech at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, making hot-button topics like school library books and transgender issues central to her message and lambasting “the Left” for “[misrepresenting]” conservative values.

To Degenfelder, education fulfills three main purposes: to prepare young people to fill good jobs and be good citizens by instilling them with patriotism and to promote social cohesion.

