SHERIDAN — The long term implications of quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic go further than public health. Local college and K-12 students experienced lowered grades, graduation rates and student achievement, educational losses that are only recently being rectified.

The swift change from in-person to online class in March 2020 was not only tough for some students but also for faculty, said Walter Tribley, president of Sheridan College. Tribley said what began as a two-week spring break quickly morphed into a dire need for adaptation and prioritization.

