SHERIDAN — The long term implications of quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic go further than public health. Local college and K-12 students experienced lowered grades, graduation rates and student achievement, educational losses that are only recently being rectified.
The swift change from in-person to online class in March 2020 was not only tough for some students but also for faculty, said Walter Tribley, president of Sheridan College. Tribley said what began as a two-week spring break quickly morphed into a dire need for adaptation and prioritization.
“We made the decision that we would try to protect the health of our employees and our students while we had two-week spring break,” Tribley said. “We had to gear up to try to do our best to provide education by alternate modalities. We did have fully online classes at that time and we had hybrid classes nowhere near the amount that we have now… Communications were absolutely key to helping students and employees feel safe enough to do their jobs and a student’s job is to learn. It’s hard to learn when you’re worried about your survival.
“It doesn’t make any sense in terms of what we know about the human mind and how we work. If you’re worried about food and your life, learning about Socrates isn’t really that easy. It doesn’t seem that important,” Tribley continued. “We did everything we could to communicate clearly and often. We set up a culture that if we make a mistake, we’re going to correct that mistake, because we’re not going to allow our egos or what we put on the sign to always be right. None of that was important.”
The first few weeks of March 2020 quarantine were testing and revealing, Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults said, reinforcing the idea that online learning was not preferable to in-person class for most students. Quarantine became especially complicated in classes that typically require hands-on learning such as woodshop, physical education and more.
Stults said elementary age students struggled with the online platform especially in areas like learning to read and building social skills, facets of education middle and high school students already had cemented prior to quarantine.
“[Students] wanted to see their teacher, they wanted to engage with their teacher. That was a major driving force for our kids to want to continue to open up that computer day after day after day,” Stults said. “Online learning is absolutely not preferred over face-to-face, one-on-one learning… It only helped us understand how critically important it is that we get face time with our kids and that we get to be with them each and every day.”
Online capabilities were enabled for all classes at SC and schools within SCSD2 by supplying all students and faculty with laptops to take home and in some cases, assistance in securing a reliable internet connection through $100 million in CARE Act funds secured by the Wyoming Business Council in 2020. Before the use of Zoom to host online classes, Tribley said SC students and faculty had to get creative to keep classes going.
“There was Google Meets, people would use group FaceTime… Zoom was not widely used here,” Tribley said. “Zoom was a surprise and it was a blessing. I don’t know what we would have done if we didn’t have Zoom.”
Amid rapid changes to the face-to-face educational environment students and schools were used to, student achievement, graduation rates, class attendance and enrollment took a hit, Stults and Tribley said.
Stults said 2020 graduation rates at Sheridan High School dipped from 85% in 2019 to 82% in 2020, possibly an outcome of the March through May quarantine and the consequential shift to online class.
“In those last three months, kids may have just said, ‘You know what? I’m good,’ and the seniors go, ‘I’m on vacation, I’m not doing anything for the next three months,’” Stults said. “I think the majority of the kids worked pretty hard to finish and finish strong, but I think we had some of our kids who struggled with that platform.”
For SC and SCSD2 students, Stults and Tribley said the key to getting back on track so far includes student support and intervention for those whose performance suffered.
“There were definitely some learning losses that we’re still trying to wrestle with to regain what was lost,” Stults said. “The focus continues to be on providing instruction that is going to meet the needs of all learners and provide the intervention when kids aren’t getting it and the enrichment when they are.”