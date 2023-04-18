CHEYENNE — Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming seeking legal recourse for the acceptance of the first transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma have until Thursday to identify themselves.
Their second request to proceed anonymously as plaintiffs in the lawsuit was denied Friday by federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson. He reiterated the points made in his first order, and granted the sorority members the same opportunity to file an amended complaint that substitutes their real names.
Johnson was responsible for responding to new concerns for their physical safety and the climate of transgender rights outlined in the renewed request for anonymity filed April 7. Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper represent the plaintiffs, and referred to “an assault on a public speaker in California, a Wyoming representative’s inflammatory social media post, an elementary school shooting in Tennessee and death threats against the Wyoming representative and KKG-house protester.”
A final point was made that the transgender student deemed “Terry Smith” and referred to as “he/him” throughout the complaint documents had chosen to disseminate her name, while plaintiffs hoped to remain anonymous.
These arguments were still not enough for Johnson to side with them, according to his order, made available Friday.
He said they offered “no support that would justify elevating their collective privacy above the public’s significant interest in open legal proceedings.”
“Plaintiffs have chosen to level accusations of impropriety against Defendants,” the judge concluded. “They must now shoulder the burden of those accusations and walk in the public eye. Balancing the public interest against Plaintiffs’ showings of personal physical harm, I arrive where I landed last week: this is not one of those few exceptional cases involving a real danger of physical harm.”
Johnson said he yearned for a day when litigants would not face physical reprisal, but it may be a hope that is exceedingly idealistic.
“The digital age is one of comprehensive access, whether via electronic case files, search engines, or Twitter updates. Gone are the days where motions and orders collected dust in the anachronistic files rooms below this courthouse,” he wrote. “Litigants’ privacy expectations have, too, changed. Federal lawsuits are, more and more, above-the-fold news. Add in salacious claims against one, who Plaintiffs concede, stands in the public forum, and the media spotlight burns brighter.”
But he found legal precedence for the fact that media attention doesn’t equate to someone being entitled to anonymity.
“While Plaintiffs offer no authority prompting reconsideration, the Court cannot unearth a single instance where the Tenth Circuit has granted the physical-harm exception,” he continued. “Forced to turn elsewhere, I find that our sister circuits have granted the exception to incarcerated plaintiffs, fearful of their fellow inmates, and those facing severe repercussions like imprisonment or deportation.”
Another example used was a “strong-showing” based on experts that “the disclosure of repeated episodes of extreme sexual abuse while incarcerated would ‘create a significant risk of severe harm at the hands of other inmates.’”
Johnson explained that the plaintiffs “present little to demonstrate that they, themselves are in ‘real, imminent personal danger.’”
He referred to a statement in their renewed request that says, “To the extent that this Court requires concrete evidence of threats of violence directed against each individual Plaintiff, this is impossible: no one knows their identities.”
“The tragic, yet distant, events in Nashville, or a politician’s ill-advised innuendos, are irrelevant,” he responds. “Nor am I convinced that this is such an unusual case that Plaintiffs’ collective safety cannot be entrusted in the first instance to the University of Wyoming Police Department.”
He also said he disagrees with the counter-argument from the sorority members that his prior ruling “eliminated protection for all litigants.”
“Plaintiffs’ reliance on the public’s ‘intense interest’ in this case is a double-edged sword,” according to Johnson. “On one hand, they argue that the case presents a groundbreaking issue of first impression with national implications. But, on the other, they say that same generalized scrutiny precipitates security risks and warrants their anonymity. Plaintiffs cannot have it both ways.”
Whether the lawsuit moves forward will depend on whether the plaintiffs want their “true names” to come to light.
Their lawyers didn’t respond to initial requests for comment, or confirm whether an amended complaint will be filed this week.