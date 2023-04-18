Wyoming News - University of Wyoming

CHEYENNE — Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming seeking legal recourse for the acceptance of the first transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma have until Thursday to identify themselves.

Their second request to proceed anonymously as plaintiffs in the lawsuit was denied Friday by federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson. He reiterated the points made in his first order, and granted the sorority members the same opportunity to file an amended complaint that substitutes their real names.

