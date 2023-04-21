Wellspring Health Access

Wellspring Health Access in Casper is now open. This picture was taken in December 2022. 

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Wyoming now has two abortion providers.

Wellspring Health Access opened its doors today to provide a range of services, including abortion, family planning and gynecological services. It will be the only clinic in the state offering surgical abortions but will also offer medication abortions as allowed.

