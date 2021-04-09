LARAMIE — A Texas resident was able to swim to safety Friday morning after he lost control of the semi he was driving on an icy Interstate 80 west of Laramie and landed in a pond.
At 7:24 a.m. on April 9, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle crash around milepost 297 on I-80.
The commercial tractor-trailer was headed west on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered road, according to a press release. The tractor and trailer exited the roadway's right side and collided with a fence and guardrail before coming to a stop in an adjacent pond. The driver sustained minor injuries but was able to swim to shore. The clean-up of the crash was still ongoing as of noon Friday.
The commercial vehicle driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital for injuries he received in the crash.
Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds motorists road conditions can change very quickly, especially around this time of year. Do not drive distracted, and always prepare for the unexpected. Thankfully, the driver was wearing his seat belt and did not sustain significant injuries, the WHP said.