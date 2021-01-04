Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...8 AM to 8 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&