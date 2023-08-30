SHERIDAN — In an effort to help staff build stronger relationships with students who struggle in school due to trauma or abuse, Sheridan County School District 2 hosted a trauma-informed training session last week for the first time.
Missouri-based speaker and school mental health professional Josh Varner, who presented the training, said data shows the number of children affected by trauma is higher than many people think.
The aftereffects of childhood trauma can lead to students with behavioral issues, problems with learning and decreased life expectancy. It can also affect how children regulate emotions, engage with coursework and use executive functions like following rules and staying organized.
Varner said students who are the most difficult to work with are also the ones who have likely experienced trauma and need the most support.
“Childhood trauma is different from adult trauma … the younger you are when the trauma happens, the more impactful it is because your brain has a lot more neuroplasticity,” Varner said. “You see the social and emotional impact at your school because of that disrupted neurodevelopment, and students have a hard time connecting with people on an age-appropriate level … so we have to teach kids how to cope in healthy ways.”
Varner said children are most often hurt or traumatized by adults in their personal lives — which makes walking into a school building full of adult staff intimidating and activates the fight-or-flight part of the brain. When students are in “survival mode,” they tend to shut down or lash out, which typically leads to a cycle of discipline that is ineffective and only leads to more high-risk behaviors.
To combat that cycle, Varner offered staff members a variety of strategies they can use to de-escalate high-stress situations and connect with students while still holding them accountable for their behavior. He said it’s important for staff to first establish a calm response, and then listen to students, teach them how to respond better next time and encourage them to repair the harm they caused. Varner also emphasized that it takes a village to help children understand they’re safe and loved at school.
“Everybody from the bus driver, to the custodian, to food service personnel, the paraprofessional, the teacher, the principal — everyone impacts how students’ brains are wired,” he said. “The first time you’re nice and safe and loving, is that kid going to change? No. You have to do it over and over and over again … you will literally rewire their brain and you change who they are.”
SCSD2 Superintendent Scott Stults said the district serves students from all walks of life, including many who may experience traumatic events and situations, which makes it essential for staff to know how to best educate and support those students.
“We have to build relationships with every student. That's the foundation of which quality instruction can occur … they need to know that each and every day they come to school they're going to be safe and there's adults there that care about them,” Stults said. “Once we can establish that, then we can start focusing on teaching and learning.”
This summer, SCSD2 staff have attended other professional development trainings that aim to help them navigate related topics like suicide prevention and crisis prevention. The district-wide trauma-informed care workshop brought together all SCDS2 employees, which Stults said affirmed Varner’s emphasis on the collective effort it takes to help a student.
“It’s about understanding our students, because they all have different backgrounds, and there's more effective ways in reaching kids that have had some serious trauma,” Stults said. “Every one of us has a role to play, and each of those are critically important to the success of our school district."
