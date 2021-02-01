JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Rescuers were called after a skier was injured by an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Four skiers were caught in the snow slide on the east face of the Olive Oil peak around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Sunday.
One of the skiers triggered the avalanche, which was about 40 feet (12 meters) wide and 2 to 3 feet (0.61 to 0.91 meters) deep, the park said in a statement.
The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center said in a social media post that one of the skiers was buried, but carried a device for maintaining oxygen and was able to dig out.
Rescuers from Teton County Search and Rescue along with Teton park rangers were called to the scene after one of the skiers called 911.
Stanley Edwards, 52, of Driggs, Idaho, was transported off the peak by rescuers and taken to St. John's Health hospital in Jackson. Details of his condition were not immediately available.
The other three members of the party were able to ski out with rescuers, the park said.