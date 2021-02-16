JACKSON (AP) — A 27-year-old snowboarder has been found dead in a tree well at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The Jackson Hole News& Guide reports that the man was reported missing by friends on Sunday. Search and rescue crews looked for him on Sunday before calling off the operation overnight and discovered the man early Monday. The man has yet to be identified.
Resort ski patrollers, Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue participated in the search. The man's discovery was announced by resort President Mary Kate Buckley.