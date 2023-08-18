Wyoming State Hospital

Workers demolish a building on the Wyoming State Hospital campus in 2014. State officials recently made clear their intentions to raze the remaining buildings on the old campus, though some local officials and a developer are still trying to save the historic buildings.  

 File photo by Bryon Glathar, Uinta County Herald

EVANSTON — For several years, the community of Evanston and the state government have pondered the fate of the old Wyoming State Hospital buildings, which are recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. Many old-timers in Evanston have a personal connection with the old WSH facility, either having personally been employed there or had family members employed there.

Sen. Wendy Schuler said she has been concerned about the fate of the old campus buildings for years. She was on the Evanston City Council when it discussed the potential for the site. The council brought in consultants from the Wyoming Business Council and various other entities to explore possibilities.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus