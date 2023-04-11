CHEYENNE — After being denied anonymity in a lawsuit involving the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at the University of Wyoming, the seven plaintiffs renewed their request Friday to remain anonymous.

Federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson issued his denial of their original motion to proceed anonymously Thursday, and said the plaintiffs didn’t demonstrate in their filing that their case was “one of the few exceptional cases involving highly sensitive or personal matters or a real danger of physical harm.”

