"Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming

CASPER — Six sorority sisters at the University of Wyoming chose Thursday to move forward with their lawsuit to remove a transgender student from Kappa Kappa Gamma after a judge twice denied their requests for anonymity.

One sorority member left the lawsuit, but the remaining plaintiffs amended their complaint to include their names following an order from U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson last week.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus