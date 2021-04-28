SOUTH PASS CITY – The South Pass City State Historic Site and the Friends of South Pass announce the return of signature events at South Pass City. Last year saw the cancelation of most of the historic site’s annual events. This coming season will feature events and activities for all ages, according to a press release.
There will be a nature walk along Willow and Hermit creeks on June 19. Gold Rush Days will return July 10-11 with vintage baseball, gold panning and anvil blasting.
Paint the Town Red: Historic Cocktails in a Historic Saloon will be hosted on July 31 by Backwards Distillery of Casper. The South Pass City History Hunt, a scavenger hunt like no other, will be on Aug. 14.
Finally, the site will host Run the Red: A race for Open Space on Sept. 25.
More information is available by visiting www.southpasscity.com/events or calling 307-332-3684.