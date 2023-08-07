CASPER — Energy production has padded Wyoming’s school coffers as students and teachers prepare to head back to school later this month. Wyoming has added an extra roughly $68 million in K-12 school revenue so far this year, outpacing predictions by a wide margin, according to the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, which released its second quarterly report on July 28.

Each year, the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, or CREG, issues a set of forecasts in October and January estimating all the money the state will bring in over the next fiscal year.

