CASPER – Western and central Wyoming could experience flooding over the weekend and into early next week, the National Weather Service warned Friday.

Temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to climb as high as the 70s, causing rapid melting of the above-average snowpack that has accumulated this winter, said Lance VandenBoogart, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Riverton. Casper could see highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus