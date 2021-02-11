From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Fourteen dogs seized in multiple arrests
DOUGLAS (WNE) — The Converse County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Police Department impounded 14 dogs Feb. 2 following arrests made at trailer homes on N. Second Street near the Laramie Peak Humane Society.
The dogs were discovered while police were in the process of arresting three owners of two of the trailers on non-dog related charges, Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes said.
Hughes would not comment further on the reasons for the arrests, or the identities of those taken into custody, because the case is still under investigation, he said.
The Sheriff’s Office and Douglas Police Department tried to identify friends or family members to take care of the dogs, but he said they could not locate anyone.
The dogs comprised eight adult and three puppy dachshunds, two French bulldogs and one pit bull, and they were initially taken to the Laramie Peak Humane Society.
Some of the dogs have since been adopted and placed in homes, Laramie Peak Humane Society Executive Director Cathy Feezer-Jones said Feb. 8.
The shelter, therefore, is processing a subset of the original 14 dogs for adoption, Feezer-Jones said.
Only the dachshunds will be available for adoption.
The dogs, she said, have medical and behavioral issues, and the shelter is looking to raise funds from the community to help support their veterinary bills and food supplies.