From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Mask variance granted for Torrington schools
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has approved a mask variance for Goshen County School District No. 1.
The school board passed a request for the mask variance in a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, March 30 at the school board meeting held at Torrington High School. The variance went into effect on Tuesday, April 6.
According to a press release from superintendent Ryan Kramer, “If this change impacts your students’ ability to attend any Goshen County School, please contact your students’ principal. The principal will work with you to develop a plan of service for your student for the remainder of the school year.”
Students and staff will now have the choice if they would like to wear a mask in school, but some of the previous measures still remain in place.
“Isolation/quarantine requirements will remain in place,” said Heather Saul, Goshen County Public Health Emergency Response Coordinator. “The attorney general’s office is still working the bus situation and got the Department of Education involved so that all School Districts are consistent.”
Albany commissioners accept wind project application for review
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County Board of Commissioners decided Tuesday morning that an application from ConnectGen for the Rail Tie Wind Project is complete, kicking off a comment and review period that includes a public hearing June 1.
As required by county regulations, wind energy conversion system project permit applications must include a project summary; names and contact information for the applicant, owners and property owners; a site plan; a series of studies, reports, certifications and approvals; and letters of consent from property owners.
Planning director David Gertsch said the county’s planning staff reviewed the application and found it substantially complete. He had already requested additional information from ConnectGen for the site plan and noted that one property owner is still negotiating a lease agreement and thus said they “do not oppose” the application rather than giving consent at this point.
Commissioners Heber Richardson and Sue Ibarra voted in favor of deeming the application complete, while Commissioner Pete Gosar voted against.
Gosar said that because of the number of people substantially invested in support of and in opposition to the project, he didn’t want to deem the application complete without all letters of consent in hand.
“If there’s one outstanding, that’s enough for me to vote no, quite honestly,” he said. “I want the wording to be correct.”
Gertsch described the process of deeming the application complete as a “starting point.” The process now moves into the review phase, during which the planning department will consider the substance of the application and whether it meets county regulations.