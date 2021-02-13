Nursing home dashboard shows promising trends
CHEYENNE (WNE) — AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard is showing some promising trends in numbers of Wyoming nursing home residents and staff cases of COVID-19, as well as nursing home resident deaths due to COVID-19.
However, these numbers are still far higher than levels of infection seen during the summer and early fall, according to a news release.
AARP’s dashboard indicates 29% of Wyoming nursing homes reported COVID-19 cases for the four-week period ending Jan. 17, down from 50% of nursing homes that reported COVID-19 cases during the four-week period ending Dec. 20.
While 73% of nursing homes reported at least one staff member with COVID-19, that number was down from 96.9% in December’s snapshot. Those numbers reflected a large improvement in the numbers of nursing homes with a staff shortage, from 53% in December to just 29.4% of facilities reporting shortages in the four-week period ending Jan. 17.
The nursing home resident death rate also dropped in Wyoming, from December’s 2.75 deaths per 100 residents to 2.22 deaths per 100 residents. Some 41 nursing home residents died of COVID-19 from Dec. 21 to Jan. 17, which was down from 48 over the previous four-weeks.
“It is encouraging to see our numbers of nursing home deaths and infection rates dropping,” says AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway. “But, these numbers are still far higher than they were this summer or fall.”
All-state music festival to be virtual
RIVERTON (WNE) — Originally scheduled for mid-January at Laramie High School, this year’s All-State Music festival has been rescheduled for Feb. 15, and will be conducted in a virtual meeting.
“They’re going to have a virtual rehearsal,” said Riverton High School band director Stan Dulkoski, who added that a CD also would be made from pre-recorded performances, which will be spliced together into one concert whole.
“That’s a lot of layering – between 75 and 100 musicians,” he said.
Still, said Dulkoski, studio recording and splicing is a necessity for career musicians that does not often occur on the high school level, so it’s a useful experience.
“We’re making the best with what we have.”
Dulkoski noted that the Wyoming Music Educators Association chose to turn the festival virtual due to COVID-19 case numbers.
“I’m just hoping we can all stay safe and weather this storm so we can all experience fine arts the way they were meant to be experienced for next school year,” he said, noting that “the kids’ morale remains high.”
Man arrested after daylong standoff
EVANSTON (WNE) — Several Evanston police officers responded to an apartment on Park Road Wednesday morning and remained throughout the day after a man who was “very agitated and armed with two large knives” barricaded himself inside his home, according to a press release from the Evanston Police Department.
Officers were called to the scene to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, “the male subject refused to speak with officers initially and slammed the door to his apartment shut and placed a couch in front of it,” the release states. “It was known the male subject was the only person inside the apartment at this time.”
EPD Lt. Ken Pearson said the incident was resolved around 3 a.m. Thursday morning and said the public was not in danger as officers patiently waited for the right time to act.
“The necessary measures were taken to secure the adjoining apartments by the Evanston Police Department to ensure the safety of the surrounding residents,” the release states. “Negotiations were established with the barricaded male subject through his apartment’s shut door and windows. … An opportunity presented itself when the male subject laid down his knives and Officers made entry into the apartment. The male subject was taken into custody after a brief scuffle with the Officers.”
EPD did not immediately release the name of the suspect, citing medical reasons.
Guilty plea entered in March murders
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Dana Beartusk, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court, but won’t know how long he’ll be imprisoned until his sentencing hearing in April.
Beartusk entered the pleas pursuant to a plea agreement, which stipulated only that he’d plead guilty to the lesser charge.
He was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, which is punishable by life imprisonment or death, though prosecutors had said they didn’t intend to seek the death penalty.
Each second-degree murder charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Attorneys will argue what term of imprisonment Beartusk should serve at a sentencing hearing April 13.
When asked questions by Judge John Fenn in court Tuesday, Beartusk answered clearly and firmly. When Fenn sought to establish facts in the case to support the guilty pleas, Beartusk admitted in his own words that he killed Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano Fisher in March 2020.
He told the judge he was intoxicated at the time of the crimes. He also said he didn’t remember disposing of three firearms in Montana, where he was arrested after the crimes.
More than a dozen family and friends of the family attended the change of plea hearing in person Tuesday at the Sheridan County Courthouse, where several sheriff’s deputies were on site providing security.
Northwest College suspends president search
POWELL (WNE) — The Northwest College presidential search committee met Tuesday to finalize a profile outlining the minimum qualifications, competencies, and characteristics for presidential candidates.
However, there was a consensus among the committee members that it would be best to suspend the search altogether until the college can be better positioned to find a new president.
Instead of going through a whole recruiting process, the NWC Board of Trustees will look at extending the contract of Interim President Lisa Watson, contingent on her being willing to serve another year.
NWC is facing budgetary challenges stemming from nearly $3 million in lost support from the state and the college’s transformation plan is nearing the implementation phase.
“It seems to me, in order to determine what we want and need in a president, we need to have some inkling of where we’re going,” said Gerald Giraud, vice president of academic affairs, adding that, “perhaps we should get our house in order before we go on a search for a new president.”
Shelby Wetzel, executive director of the NWC Foundation, had been involved with previous searches for president and also had some misgivings about the current search. She said it lacked the enthusiasm and excitement of previous searches.
“I’m having a really hard time putting my arms around this,” Wetzel said. “It feels really different this time, and not really good.”
With all the challenges and changes the college is facing, some committee members wondered how that would affect their ability to sell the college.
Byron building dispute not entirely settled
LOVELL (WNE) — A trip to court on Monday and Tuesday has not resulted in closure of a conflict between the Town of Byron and Postern Capital.
The dispute is over a 2012 lease with Alex Jon Campos of Postern Capital. The lease did not give Campos ownership of the town-owned building immediately but rather guaranteed the building to Campos for a $10 fee if the Town of Byron opted to release the building.
According to the lease, the agreement would stand for 99 years.
Byron town attorney Joey Darrah determined in 2019 that there are two elements of the lease that either violate the Wyoming Constitution or Wyoming law.
According to Wyoming law, no decision by a council is allowed to bind the hands of a future council, nor are councils allowed to gift or give property to an individual without advertising the sale and putting the property up for bid.
In early 2019, Byron Mayor Pam Hopkinson Hopkinson presented the lease to a judge requesting that a declaratory judgment be made.
“The judgment was a mixed bag,” Hopkinson said. “The town was seeking a declaration about the validity of the lease, and the judge declared the lease valid after removing the paragraph regarding the two giving over the property for $10. The judge ruled that portion of the lease had expired. However, he did not invalidate the remaining portions of the lease.
“Mr. Campos owns a 99-year lease and the town owns the deed,” she continued. “Hopefully, we will be able to sit down and agree to some terms.”