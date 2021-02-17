From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Legislators seek exemption to hunting age
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The minimum hunting age for big game in Wyoming may soon have two exceptions permitting younger hunters.
Two bills in the Wyoming Legislature this session look to amend Wyoming State Statute 23-2-102, which currently prevents any hunter younger than age 12 from hunting big game.
“I think both merit discussion,” said Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, who is sponsoring one of the bills. “As long as kids have an adult with them, and they’ve gone through hunter safety protocols, that’s what is important.”
Western’s bill — House Bill 84 or the Naomi Hunting Age Exception Act — was inspired by the titular Naomi, a Make-A-Wish child with terminal cancer who wanted to hunt big game in Wyoming. But Naomi’s wish went ungranted because she was younger than the minimum age.
Western’s bill states the minimum hunting age may be waived if a person younger than the age requirement demonstrates they are suffering from progressive, degenerative or malignant medical conditions that endanger their ability to hunt big game in the immediate future.
A separate bill, proposed by Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, also provides an exception to the hunting age requirements. House Bill 115 allows children age 11 to hunt big game, as long as they will turn 12 within the calendar year.
“The purpose of it is, if you have a December birthday like I do, you automatically miss out on a year of hunting as opposed to someone who is born in January,” Paxton said.
Wyoming gas prices up by 4.5 cents in last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 13.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.68 per gallon, a difference of 71 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 11 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Personal info breached at Campbell County Health
GILLETTE (WNE) — Personal information for more than 900 Campbell County Health patients was breached when an errant email was sent out earlier this month.
On Feb. 5, "an email was sent to a single individual with an unintended attachment that contained names, account numbers and type of insurance," a CCH press release said.
The organization said it learned of the breach within an hour and the recipient was immediately contacted.
After the recipient was directed on how to “permanently delete the attachment from their email and all other devices,” CCH believes that potential risks from the personal information leak has been mitigated, the press release said.
The Secretary of Health and Human Services has been notified of the information breach and CCH said it followed all appropriate investigative steps into the breach.
CCH said all of the affected parties were contacted and the incident will lead to further organizational processes, including additional education and training on protecting personal health information for all CCH employees.
“We take our role of safeguarding our patient’s personal information and using it in an appropriate manner very seriously,” said CCH CEO Colleen Heeter in the press release. “Campbell County Health apologizes for any concern this situation has caused our patients, is doing everything we can to rectify it, and ensure that it will not happen again.”
CCH declined further comment on the matter.