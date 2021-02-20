From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
COVID-19 vaccine demand can lead to fraud
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health is warning residents to be on alert for suspicious, potentially fraudulent activity as efforts to help prevent COVID-19 deaths and illnesses by providing free, safe and effective vaccinations continue.
“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” said Michael Ceballos, WDH director. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”
“We want to remind everyone that COVID-19 vaccines are free to those who are getting them and insurance is not required. No one should be asking you for payment to get a shot or to make an appointment. Vaccines are not typically being given in homes and there is no payment option to get ahead in line. Your social security number is not needed and should not be given over the phone to someone who calls you unexpectedly,” Ceballos said.
Ceballos noted some people may be asked to show Medicare or insurance cards at their vaccine appointments only so professionals giving shots can get reimbursed.
Official vaccine distribution details and pre-registration options for each county in Wyoming can be found at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information.
Those unable to visit the website for county-specific information can call the WDH toll-free vaccine phone line at 800-438-5795.
Scams related to COVID-19 vaccinations should be reported to the Consumer Protection Unit in the Wyoming Attorney General’s office by calling 307-777-6397, emailing ag. consumer@wyo.gov or submitting formal complaints.
$1.9-million settlement reached for EPA violations in Wyoming
PINEDALE (WNE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Feb. 10 it reached a Clean Water Act settlement with Fleur de Lis Energy and Fleur de Lis Operating, LCC in which the companies agreed to pay $1.9 million for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act through oil and gas facilities in two different Wyoming locations.
The settlement involved six separate discharges of crude oil and produced water from Fleur de Lis operated facilities into waters and their adjoining shorelines; inadequate spill prevention control and countermeasure plans for five facilities, inadequate facility response plans for three facilities and no facility response plans for one facility.
The EPA alleged Fleur de Lis oil and gas operations were responsible for spills of oil and produced water to surface waters in Wyoming between Oct. 5, 2016, through May 29, 2018.
That includes one spill in the Linch Complex Field in Johnson County and five spills in the Salt Creek Field in Natrona County.
Each of the spills impacted adjoining shoreline and/or caused a sheen on tributaries to Salt Creek, a tributary of the Powder River.
The two largest were reported to be 7,307 barrels (or 306,907 gallons) and 559 barrels (23,478 gallons).
In addition, EPA alleged that Fleur de Lis failed to prepare adequate, or any at all, facility response plans from April 2015 through December 2017 at four facilities.
“Companies that store oil must ensure they have adequate spill prevention and discharge response plans to protect public health and the environment,” Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said in a statement.
Moderna vaccine shipments delayed by winter weather
JACKSON (WNE) – Though Wyoming has escaped the worst of the winter weather that has rocked the rest of the country, snowstorms have delayed some shipments of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon that this week's disbursements of the Moderna vaccine are not likely to show up on time. The delay is temporary, but the 5,700 first doses and 3,700 second doses that were expected to come will not.
It's not yet clear how this will affect later shipments.
The delays also affect shipments that were headed to Walmart pharmacies as part of a federal program and are not included in the count Wyoming expected. The Health Department did not provide county-level information, but Angie Van Houten, community health section chief at the Health Department, said it was likely to impact many areas around the state.
Patients who have received one dose and whose second dose will be delayed do not need to start the inoculation process over again, the Health Department said in its press release. Though Moderna said the second dose should be given 28 days after the first, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said there is no maximum interval between the two.
Vaccine distribution has made marked improvement in recent weeks, with roughly 93,000 Wyomingites having received their first doses.
After a slow start, counties have efficiently administered their allotments, with 91% of first doses sent to localities having been administered as of Thursday, along with 74% of second doses. That data may be up to 72 hours behind the true number.
Togwotee slide kills Jackson snowboarder
JACKSON (WNE) — A snowboarder buried Thursday afternoon in an avalanche in the Togwotee Pass area died at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center later that day.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michael McKelvey, 31, of Jackson.
His incident marked the fourth time Teton County rescuers were called to respond in just three days.
Teton County Search and Rescue was paged just after noon Thursday to respond to a slide about 1,000 feet from the turnout and across the highway from Wind River Lake. Rescue volunteers, who were already on Togwotee Pass for a snowmobile training session, were able to respond within minutes.
McKelvey, who was wearing an avalanche beacon and had activated it, was with a group of four or five friends.
McKelvey’s friends rushed down the north-facing slope and had dug him out from under 10 to 12 feet of avalanche debris when first responders arrived.
Cody Lockhart, Teton County Search and Rescue’s chief adviser, said McKelvey initially had no pulse, but was revived with an automated external defibrillator.
Teton County Search and Rescue’s short-haul team continued respirations on the way to a park ambulance waiting on Togwotee Pass, which took McKelvey to the Jackson Hole Airport. A plane then rushed him to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he died, officials said.
Lockhart noted there have been several big back-to-back rescues this week. He warned that backcountry users should take precautions.
“We’ve had four rescues in three days,” he said. “We are happy to continue to respond … but we’re going at a pace we can’t keep up with.”