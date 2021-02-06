From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Bill introduced for Gillette College Community College District
GILLETTE (WNE) — A bill for the creation of the Gillette College Community College District was introduced Wednesday in the state Legislature.
The bill calls for the creation of the new district to be brought to the citizens of Campbell County in a special election to decide whether to secede Gillette College from the Northern Wyoming Community College District and form an independent district of its own.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, with Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette and Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper as co-sponsors.
Passing through the state Legislature is the final leg of the process before a special vote could be held in Campbell County to definitively decide on the new district.
Wasserburger said there are plans to introduce another bill that will clarify state statute on a college district's taxation ability.
Current statute calls for a community college district to tax four mills, but questions regarding the language in that legislation arose during the district’s application process.
“We do not have a decision on that as far as I am aware,” Wasserburger said Thursday morning. “The problem with four mills is that would generate more money than our actual budget and quite frankly we don’t need that many mills.”
Each of the seven existing community college districts tax at least four mills. Because of Campbell County’s relatively high assessed valuation, the money raised from its four mills is significantly higher than other counties in the state.
Campbell County’s assessed valuation was $4.24 billion in 2020, meaning 1 mill equaled about $4.24 million, with 4 mills raising a little less than $17 million.
Man arrested in last summer’s horse shootings
EVANSTON (WNE) — A 37-year-old Evanston man was arrested by the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 on felony charges of cruelty to animals.
The arrest of Justin Berry was related to an incident that occurred in the summer of 2020, when multiple horses were shot at a residence in Evanston.
According to a sheriff’s office report, bullets were found in three horses, two of which died from their wounds.
Kay Dunford, the owner of the horses, said one horse that had been killed was once a racing horse that was raising a foal; he estimated her value at a minimum of $6,000.
The second deceased horse was also raising a foal and was valued at approximately $15,000, according to the report.
Information from the Dunford’s neighbors gave Deputy Kerby Barker cause to obtain a search warrant for Berry’s residence. Berry’s wife, Erin Mielke, told deputies Berry had been angry about a rumor that their neighbor was going to put approximately 150 horses on the property behind their residence.
Berry denied shooting at horses and said he had been shooting a .22 rifle in the backyard.
On Jan. 20, the sheriff’s office was notified that the two bullets collected from the second horse were “identified as having been fired from the Ruger rifle” taken from Berry’s home.
Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson-Kallas has charged Berry with three counts of felony animal cruelty. If convicted, Berry faces up to two years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines for each count.
Teton County drops to red, or high, COVID-19 risk level
JACKSON (WNE) – The Teton County Health Department lowered the COVID-19 community danger level to red, or high-risk, on Thursday.
That is an improvement from the purple, or critical, risk level put in place when the county surged to record high cases in January.
“I’m relieved several of our metrics have been improving in recent days, but it’s important to remember COVID transmission in our community remains quite high,” epidemiologist Shane Yu said in a health department news release.
Teton County remains the hardest-hit in Wyoming. Despite being the ninth most populous, Teton County leads the state in active infections with 193 lab-confirmed and probable cases reported Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health. Of those cases, 38 new lab-confirmed infections were reported in the past 24 hours.
Overall, the county saw 384 new active cases in the two-week period from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, a 29% decrease from the previous fortnight, which had 540 new active cases, the county news release said. The test positivity rate and number of hospitalizations have also decreased.
To accompany the lowered risk level, Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell rescinded one of his variances to state health orders. Bars and restaurants are no longer required to close at 10 p.m.
He also rescinded his recommendation that people gather only with people in their households.
However, a variance to state order No. 2 that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people, with some exceptions, remains in place.
The drop to the red, high-risk level, according to the Teton County Health Department press release, doesn’t mean conditions are not still dangerous.
Debt restructuring eases pressure on Peabody Energy Corp.
GILLETTE (WNE) — A recently completed effort to reduce short-term debt and new agreements with its reclamation surety bond holders has eased some financial pressure and given Peabody Energy Corp. officials a more optimistic outlook for 2021, despite a disastrous 2020 that saw the company lose about $1.9 billion.
A perfect storm of an already weak market for domestic thermal coal and low natural gas prices was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on energy consumption.
Add in a federal court upholding a Federal Trade Commission rejection of a joint venture between Peabody and Arch Natural Resources Inc. and demands for increased collateral by its surety bond holders, much of the fourth quarter 2020 involved speculation about how close Peabody was to its second bankruptcy in five years.
The year ended on a shaky note with a net revenue loss of nearly $128 million in the fourth quarter. But 2021 is looking better with the company having secured an agreement with its surety bond holders and an overhaul of its debt structure that pushes out much of its obligations beyond 2022, according to Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow.
The debt refinancing was completed last week and includes about $1.5 billion that pushes out the sunset of all but $60.3 million maturing prior to the end of 2024.
“Our new capital structure provides a foundation for future value creation and the time needed to continue to pursue cash flow improvements across our operations,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Spurbeck in a company statement announcing its year-end financials.
He also said Peabody has put up another $75 million in collateral to its surety holders and has agreed to provide another $25 million annually through 2024.
Beartusk agrees to plead guilty to second-degree murder
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Fourth Judicial District Court vacated the April jury trial for Dana Beartusk, who has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of second degree murder.
Beartusk signed a plea agreement with the state in January, agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charges. Originally, Beartusk faced three counts of first degree murder in connection to the deaths of Angelina Beartusk, Seana Fisher and Mochdaveyano Fisher in March 2020.
Beartusk will appear in court Tuesday for a change of plea hearing.
The only stipulation included in the plea agreement was the amendment of the charges in exchange for the guilty pleas. Defense and prosecuting attorneys will make sentencing recommendations before the court.
Second degree murder carries a penalty of at least 20 years imprisonment and up to life imprisonment.
According to court documents and initial reports of the crimes, Sheridan County Dispatch received a call from a Montana resident and relative of Beartusk March 29, 2020, reporting Beartusk had killed three individuals at a residence in Big Horn. Beartusk had then allegedly left the residence and traveled to Montana, where he was later arrested and extradited to Sheridan County.
In a pretrial briefing, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said friends and family had expressed concern about some of Beartusk’s comments regarding family issues, multiple social media posts, the purchase of firearms and a fantasy about killing people.