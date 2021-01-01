From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Devils Tower sees record visitation
GILLETTE (WNE) — Perhaps it’s true what they say about wanting what you can’t have.
Devils Tower National Monument, like the entire collection of National Park Service parks, closed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By late May, it was back open to the public, and visitation since has set records every month since September.
August saw more 113,000 people visit the park that month alone, and that was more than 13,000 visitors than in 2019.
September saw a record number of visits at 68,726, which was 6,000 more visitors for the month than 2019.
October continued the trend of record visitation when nearly 30,000 people came to the park. In 2019, the total for the month was 17,290 visitors.
November’s visitations also set a record in a month that typically sees a steep decline in the number of people coming to Devils Tower. This year, more than 9,000 recreation visits were recorded, which represents a nearly 110% increase for the month over last year.
Overall, the park has seen 420,330 recreation visits this year through November, which is down 7% from 2019.
State Sen. Ogden and Rosanne Driskill, owners of Devils Tower KOA campground, both said 2020 was by far the best year they’ve ever had in terms of business. Nationally, KOA had its best year ever, Rosanne said, and Devils Tower was a prime example of it.
“The vast majority were distancing in an RV, were tired of sitting in a city, locked in a room where they couldn’t get any fresh air,” Ogden said of the 2020 surge.
Weston County health order variance denied
NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Despite Weston County having just 29 active cases of COVID-19, the county’s public health officer denied a county wide variance allowing bars and restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m., according to Weston County Commissioner Marty Ertman.
As previously reported, the commissioners requested a variance that would suspend Gov. Mark Gordon’s Dec. 7 orders enacting a curfew for bars and restaurants. On Dec. 15, Ertman expressed concern about potential travel for the New Year’s Eve holiday if local establishments were closed.
“We need to encourage people to stay in our own tribe,” Ertman told Jording. “If you could grant Weston County a variance allowing bars and restaurants to stay open, it would encourage our tribe to stay here. We would not be encouraging people to go over there (South Dakota). We are just asking people to pool over there, probably from a six-state area.”
She noted that with Weston County being in the “green,” according to the White House matrix, Jording should be able to grant the variance.
The county commissioners expressed concern that the orders would only send people outside the area where they might contract COVID-19 then return to Weston County, possibly spreading the virus.
Roughly a week after Jording received the variances for review, Ertman reported on Facebook that both Jording and Wyoming Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist had denied the variance. She added that Niobrara County had all of its requested variances approved.
Jackson donors give more than $30,000 for police distribution
JACKSON (WNE) — The anonymous group that has given thousands of dollars around Christmas each year to local officers to hand out to deserving residents really upped the ante this year.
Marking the sixth year in a row that the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department have received the anonymous gift, this is the biggest donation yet at more than $30,000.
Reached for the first time by the News&Guide, one of the donors said, “It means a lot to these guys to hand out a $100 bill instead of a citation.”
The motivation behind the donation, he said, is to increase the positive interactions the public has with law enforcement and spread holiday cheer.
The donation came in check form, and last Friday Sheriff Matt Carr and Acting Chief of Police Michelle Weber made a stop at the Bank of Jackson Hole to cash it. They separated the cash into holiday envelopes and passed them out to officers and deputies, who are now on the lookout for Good Samaritans or deserving citizens to reward with the Benjamins.
People of all types have been given the money in the past. Sometimes officers will hand it out to pay for taxi rides home on New Year’s Eve or give it to people who were stopped for having outdated registration, with instructions to use the money to update their plates.
The donations have also gone to pay for victims of crimes to get a hotel room and to people who find themselves in a fender bender.