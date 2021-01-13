Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds W at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.