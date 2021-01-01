From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Man charged in stabbing after 13-hour standoff
JACKSON (WNE) — A 13-hour police standoff came to an end Thursday afternoon when the suspect came out of his apartment, walked down the stairs and put on a helmet.
Seconds later the barefoot man was tackled by police and taken into custody. Riley Sills, 40, has been charged with second degree attempted murder.
Sills is the suspect in a Wednesday night stabbing that happened in the parking lot near his Town Creek apartment off West Deloney Avenue.
The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach just before midnight Wednesday, called 911 before collapsing in front of a nearby motel. He was rushed to St. John’s Health and then transferred to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The 53-year-old is expected to survive, though his exact condition was unknown at press time.
Sills was quickly identified as the suspect but hid inside his apartment, triggering an overnight standoff that didn’t end until just after 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Police evacuated 16 people overnight from five nearby apartments due to safety concerns.
“Our number one concern is public safety,” Acting Chief of Police Michelle Weber said at the scene Thursday. “We’ll use all the options available to us as we wait it out.”
Throughout Thursday’s standoff, Sills only made one demand: cigarettes.
Police delivered cigarettes to his doorstep not long before Sills came out and was arrested. The suspect never made any violent threats, police said.
Gillette College to resume in-person classes in spring
GILLETTE (WNE) — Gillette College made it through its first in-person semester of the COVID-19 pandemic relatively unscathed and is ready to enter the upcoming spring semester with the same plan.
Throughout its campuses, the Northern Wyoming Community College District had 97 students test positive for COVID-19 during the fall 2020 semester. There were 18 district employees who tested positive as well, NWCCD President Walter Tribley said at the Gillette College Advisory Board meeting this month.
‘“It gives us confidence to say we’re open for business to teach students Jan. 18 because we see not only we can help keep our folks safe, but we’re also not creating an overburden on our local communities and therefore jeopardizing lives of the people we serve,” Tribley said.
When Gillette College began its fall semester Aug. 24, it reopened the campus with a mandatory mask policy for students, staff and visitors.
“It has kept us on campus, it’s kept us going,” Gillette College Vice President Janell Oberlander said at the meeting.
The fall 2020 semester ended face-to-face classes Nov. 30, as originally planned, with the rest of the semester continuing online through Dec. 10, the last day of finals.
The upcoming spring semester is still on track to begin with in-person instruction Jan. 18 and finish April 30.
“We will continue that into the spring semester and as long as we need to keep our students and visitors to campus, and staff and faculty safe,” Oberlander said.
Teen rescued after falling down coal chute
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Tongue River Volunteer Fire Department rescued a juvenile who trespassed and fell down a coal chute at the old Acme Power Plant.
Volunteers from TRFD responded to the report of a person who had fallen at the plant at approximately 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
TRFD was met on scene by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, where a 15-year-old male had trespassed onto property owned by the Sheridan County Conservation District and fallen approximately 35 to 40 feet to the bottom of a coal chute within the power plant.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue’s A-Shift arrived on scene with their high angle rescue equipment and after a couple hours of effort successfully rescued the boy from the bottom of the coal chute.
Personnel from Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and TRFD transported the juvenile on a backboard down six flights of stairs within the power plant, where he was then transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital with a severely injured right hip.
SCSO's investigation revealed a total of five juveniles ages 14 to 15 who trespassed onto the property by crossing through a portion of metal fence clearly stating "No Trespassing is to occur in the Acme Power Plant building." All five juveniles were issued citations for trespassing.
First responders reminds the community the Old Acme Power Plant is a dangerous place and to report any strange activity near the plant to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. Anyone trespassing on the property will be cited for trespassing.
CWC to use ‘tiered’ approach to resuming classes
RIVERTON (WNE) — Central Wyoming College plans to reintroduce students to the classroom in a “tiered” way when the next semester begins in January.
The phased-in approach is meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, which CWC president Brad Tyndall predicts could be spreading even more quickly after the holiday season ends.
“COVID cases multiply quite exponentially by the nature of people and their interactions at these big events such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s,” Tyndall said during a meeting of the CWC Board of Trustees. “A week later, they show up and they check into the dorms. So you see this big wave coming. (We’re) preparing for what looks to be a double whammy.”
In an effort to enable enhanced distancing efforts at the beginning of the semester, Tyndall said all classes will be held virtually during the first week of school.
During the second week of the semester, courses that require hands-on learning experiences will resume in person, he said, and by the third week of the semester the college intends to revert to its normal COVID-19 arrangement, with “a lot more face-to-face classes, and in addition to that a whole bunch of testing,” the president said.
He pointed out that free at-home coronavirus tests are available for all Wyoming residents.
Spring semester classes are set to begin Monday, Jan. 11.