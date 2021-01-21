From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Management Council passes on bill for new community college
SHERIDAN (WNE) — While members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council debated the most appropriate path forward for a bill that would allow for the creation of a new college district in Campbell County, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, reiterated his concerns regarding the bill moving forward at all given the state’s current economic situation.
“The question of how we finance the community colleges is a big one and deserves more time and more deliberation,” Kinskey said.
He echoed comments from other Management Council members that study of the subject by the Select Committee on Community College Governance and Funding needs to continue through the 66th Legislative Session and through the interim as a two-year process.
“We shouldn’t be making any decisions at this point. We should have a thorough examination of the community college finance system,” Kinskey said. “And to debate creating an eighth district in the middle of that unnecessarily confuses the issue.”
The Management Council debated the draft bill’s best jumping off point, as the select committee formed in 2020 to study community college funding and governance does not have the authority to sponsor legislation.
No members of the Management Council moved to sponsor the draft legislation, leaving it to find another champion, likely with an individual legislator.
In November, the Wyoming Community College Commission voted unanimously in favor of allowing Gillette College to separate from the NWCCD. That vote moved the process on to the Wyoming Legislature.
Girl hospitalized after eating mom’s THC edibles
DOUGLAS (WNE) — After a Saturday night sleepover, a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after finding and eating her mom’s THC edibles.
The mother, 33, said she did not know her daughter knew where the edibles were until she had to be hospitalized Sunday afternoon, said Sgt. Gary Sams.
The girl had a friend, 13, sleeping over her house that night on Dietrich Court. The 13-year-old put an edible in her mouth but spit it out when she learned what it actually was, Sams said.
Deputies ticketed the mother for possession of the edibles, Sams said.