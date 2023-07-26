LANDER — A cat in Lander was diagnosed with the plague last week, and state officials are advising residents to be extra vigilant when it comes to fleas and contact with rodents.

The kitty was an indoor/outdoor pet who was known to hunt rodents, and Wyoming Department of Health officials noted the disease can be serious for both pets and humans.

