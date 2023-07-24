CHEYENNE — Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean C. Chambers found enough evidence Friday to proceed with a first-degree murder trial for Charles R. Karn, whose charges were bound over to district court at the end of a preliminary hearing.
Karn was arrested on June 15 after allegedly strangling his girlfriend, Phoenix Cerenil. She was pronounced dead two days later. At the time of his arrest, Karn was facing charges of aggravated assault and battery (serious bodily injury), strangulation of a household member (throat or neck) and domestic battery (first offense). After Cerenil was officially pronounced dead, the state brought first-degree murder charges against Karn.
“99.9% of all strangulations we see don’t result in death,” Laramie County assistant district attorney Jonah Buckley said during Friday’s hearing.
He went on to say that first-degree murder charges were warranted in this case because it takes much more time and concerted effort to strangle someone — especially to the point of death — than it does to shoot someone.
Karn appeared in person at his hearing, represented by public defenders Diane Lozano and Benjamin Harwich.
The sole witness who testified during the hearing was Cheyenne Police Department Detective Allison Baca. Baca was one of the officers who responded to initial calls to police made on June 15 — now revealed to be made by Karn himself.
Baca testified that there were three phone calls made to 911 between 12:19 and 12:27 a.m. on June 15.The first two were reported as hangups, and Baca said that operators did not receive any information off of those calls. Karn later told police he had muted his phone for the second call.
Only after the third call, made at 12:27 a.m., did law enforcement get information that “a female was injured in a fall.” Baca said that when law enforcement arrived on the scene, Cerenil was on her back outside of Karn’s trailer, and he was administering CPR.
Since the investigation has had more time to progress, Baca’s testimony provided new information not previously reported in court filings about the case. Notably, Baca testified that law enforcement had determined that Karn made Snapchat videos of himself “smothering” the victim.
Baca said Karn could be seen applying pressure with a blanket over Cerenil’s face while she was unmoving beneath it. Baca later told Buckley that she could verify that the person underneath the blanket was Cerenil.
The detective said there were approximately 12 short videos that Karn took, with the first being at around 12:06 a.m. the morning of the incident. Baca said that in one video Karn said Cerenil “f---ing bit” him. In at least one video, Baca said, Karn had taken the time to put a text banner on the screen. In one of the later videos, the detective said, Karn pointed the camera to himself, where he was crying and apologizing on camera.
These videos were made before Karn called his mother, Candice Lucas. Lucas instructed her son to call 911 and perform CPR, according to the detective, which he did.
Lucas’ husband, Frank Lucas, had overheard parts of their conversation, Baca said. He relayed to Baca that his wife told him, “Charles thought he killed Phoenix.”
Buckley said Karn had given several different accounts regarding his behavior and motivation in the hours leading up to his arrest and Cerenil being taken to the hospital. The generally consistent chain of events presented by the detective and the state was that Karn had left the trailer he was staying in with Cerenil at around 11:30 p.m. June 14. Buckley said he had “deliberately” told a friend to leave and saw Cerenil again around midnight on June 15.
In the time leading up to the alleged strangulation, Karn and Cerenil had moved from the top to the bottom bunk of a bunk bed in their trailer.The state said Cerenil told Karn that she wanted him to do well, as they discussed him possibly being incarcerated on a different charge.
At this point, Karn placed his hand on Cerenil’s collarbone, which he claimed to law enforcement was a playful gesture, and began biting her ear. In response, Cerenil began biting his finger. Law enforcement could verify, and took a picture, of a bite mark on Karn’s ring finger.
Karn claims he then applied force to Cerenil’s neck and pushed her off the bed, adding that she hit her head on a nearby table. Around this time in the chain of events, Karn has told law enforcement — on multiple occasions — that he blacked out.
Baca received a text message from Candice at around 5 a.m., saying that Karn had called her from jail with a different account than the one he told police. During that call, Candice told him that Cerenil was already dying. Baca said Karn could be heard on the phone call saying, “I’m so f---ing stupid.” Candice told Baca that he admitted to strangling Cerenil, and Baca was able to verify those claims after law enforcement obtained several recordings of calls made by Karn from jail.
On another call from June 22, Baca said that Karn said he was “guilty” three times during the course of the call. She also recalled another time where Karn said on the phone, “I did this to her.”
During cross-examination, Harwich said that Karn did not make any attempts to disguise the fact that he inflicted some kind of injury on Cerenil. He also noted that Karn called the police, tried to perform CPR and admitted to pushing her. He tried to make the case that Karn’s charges should be reduced to second-degree murder because there was not sufficient premeditation to warrant the pursuit of a first-degree charge.
Harwich described Karn’s alleged actions as “reckless,” rather than premeditated. He also said that the circumstances were different because Cerenil was not dead upon arrival of law enforcement and that Karn stopped short of fully killing her that morning.
Baca also detailed various injuries on Cerenil, some of which were discovered during an autopsy by a doctor in Greeley, Colorado. Baca said a final medical report on the matter had not been finalized at the time of the hearing. Buckley, with testimony from Baca, said that there were several wounds on Phoenix that could not be explained by any account made by Karn. He used this as an argument for the continued pursuit of a first-degree murder charge.
A date for Karn’s arraignment had not been set as of Friday. Karn is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, to which his defense did not object.
This story was published on July 22, 2023.
