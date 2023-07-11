Sage grouse FILE.jpg

A covey of sage grouse scurry over alpine vegetation at an elevation above 10,000 feet in the Absaroka Range.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

LANDER — For decades, federal and state land managers have used a method of mowing and applying herbicide to Wyoming big sagebrush as a way to improve habitat for greater sage-grouse. The theory is that the treatment will encourage the growth of grasses and broad-leaf flowering plants that are more nutritious, spur new growth of big sagebrush that has a higher protein content, and increase invertebrate populations – another sage-grouse food source.

But a nine-year study by Wyoming researchers suggests the funds and energy funneled into the mowing and herbicide treatment have no impact on sage-grouse – in fact, the data show a slight avoidance by sage-grouse to the treated areas.

