PINEDALE — Wyoming Supreme Court justices disagreed with how a Pinedale judge settled a civil suit contesting a real estate transaction by allowing thensellers to breach a sales contract and keep the property after their anticipated purchase of another property fell through.

The reluctant owners did not appear at the scheduled closing so the potential hopeful buyers sought “specific performance” in 9th District Court, asking now-retired Judge Marv Tyler to rule that they should be allowed to complete the purchase and take possession of the property.

