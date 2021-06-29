FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013, AP file photo, a protester rides in a mock coal train as other protesters demonstrate against trains carrying coal for export moving through Washington state in Tacoma, Wash. The U.S. Supreme Court won't allow Wyoming and Montana to sue Washington for denying a key permit to build a coal export dock. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were in the minority in the ruling Monday, June 28, 2012, against letting the two states sue the third in a case that would have gone directly before the high court.