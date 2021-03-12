CHEYENNE — A man died in a vehicle crash on I-25 while he was fleeing from Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers.
On March 12, troopers located a vehicle matching a suspect's description in a recent domestic violence incident, according to a press release.
The trooper located the suspect vehicle in the area of milepost seven on Interstate 25 and attempted to stop the car. The driver failed to stop and fled from the trooper. The driver drove north on Interstate 25 at excessive speed, failing to stop.
Several miles north of Cheyenne, the fleeing driver drove into the opposite lanes of travel colliding with a southbound commercial tractor-trailer. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was ejected during the collision and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the commercial tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.
The identification of the deceased driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.