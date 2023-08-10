CHEYENNE — Solutions for teacher recruitment and retention were presented Wednesday to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, leaving lawmakers to consider whether these would be addressed in the upcoming K-12 funding model recalibration.
The Wyoming Retention and Recruitment Task Force, made up of teachers, school district staff and officials from postsecondary institutions, has been led by the Wyoming Department of Education and the Professional Teaching Standards Board to improve the education workforce. Members focused on four areas: professional development, mental health, re-envisioning education, and recruitment, retention and preservice.
Professional development
When it came to professional development, the recommendations were to create a School Leadership Academy for new administrators and “increase the number of opportunities for Wyoming teachers to earn micro-credentials as professional development that count for continuing education for recertification from the University of Wyoming and other recognized micro-credential programs.”
The National Education Association described a micro-credential as a short, competency-based recognition that allows a teacher to show mastery in a particular area. One suggestion was access for all school leaders and teachers to earn one in behavioral intervention and prevention.The coursework would also be aligned with current behavior issues that interfere with learning, and are research-based and job-embedded, according to a memo from state education officials.
Mental health
WDE Innovations Officer Laurel Ballard said professional development for behavioral issues melds into the importance of addressing mental health.
Students who can’t focus on academics and are having significant behavioral issues in the classroom create a disruptive environment, and supporting those students plays a key part in creating a healthy workforce.
The task force proposed developing a system for screening and identifying children with mental and emotional well-being needs before kindergarten and providing skills for pre-K programs designed to address those.
Additionally, it recommended creating “a robust sustainable scholarship program for graduate degree mental health professional candidates to help address the mental health crisis which is impacting all students and staff.” It could be used for psychologists, counselors and social workers willing to work in the state for five years, as officials report a shortage of mental health professionals available across Wyoming schools.
The final proposal was to provide at least one mental health professional and at least one behavior specialists position, neither providing IEP services, for each elementary school over 250 students. Ballard told lawmakers there were no counselors funded at the elementary level in the K-12 funding model, only at the secondary level.
The task force also asked for at least one school psychologist and one behavior specialist for every 250 students in middle and high schools, and to ensure a minimum of one full-time equivalent of those two positions for each school district.
The American School Counselors Association recommends one counselor per 250 students, and the same ratio is recommended for a social worker by the National Association of Social Workers. A one psychologist per 500 students is recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists, but this is not adhered to in Wyoming.
The ratio in Wyoming reported by the PTSB is 298 students to one counselor, 1,000 students to one social worker and 652 students to one psychologist for all grade levels.The state's total workforce combining all three positions is 541.
Reenvisioning education
Re-envisioning the education system also was a key point for the task force, both for teacher accountability and responding to the current environment.This would make it more relevant to the challenges of teaching in the 21st century and what students are faced with.
Task force members recommended restructuring the approach to the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act, which would give a more accurate representation of the quality of education programs and reduce focus on the end-of-year summative assessments.
“This is very much in alignment with what we’ve heard from the State Board with their Profile of a Graduate and the governor’s office’s RIDE initiative,” Ballard added.“They are looking and asking for restructuring of the approach to the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act.
“They really were focused more on trying to pull a little bit away from WY-TOPP. They don’t believe you should take WY-TOPP away. They believe in all of the testing, and they believe in accountability, but they would like to see more classroom and school-level data in the accountability indicators, that gives you a more accurate picture of what the students really look like, rather than a one-point-in-time snapshot.
Recruitment, retention and preservice
Finally, task force members proposed compensating certified staff at 85% of comparable professions and providing an ongoing cost-of-living increase for salaries.
They also considered preservice programs that would improve the number of students going into teaching.
“They would like to expand the University of Wyoming teacher programs to reach rural Wyoming and work within our community colleges, to provide both in-person and virtual instruction for that support of individuals that are interested in becoming teachers,” said WDE Project and Performance Manager Robin Grandpre. “And then the next one is they’d like to get to field placement sooner.”
Grandpre said it would happen through partnerships with the University of Wyoming, community colleges and school districts, as well as include behavioral management strategies in the program.
“As you know, the (state) superintendent’s strategic plan has a whole section around valuing and supporting teachers,” concluded Ballard.“They are also reviewing these recommendations, and looking at how to take these recommendations and provide guidance on where to start.”
This story was published on August 10, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters