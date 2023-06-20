Temple Hearing

Hundreds of residents packed the Cody Auditorium on Thursday night for the Cody Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple on Skyline Drive. 

 Photo by Zac Taylor, Powell Tribune

POWELL — The debate over the proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Cody is not over.

During a packed, standing room-only Thursday meeting with hundreds of people that ran until roughly 11:30 p.m., the City of Cody’s Planning and Zoning Board approved a conditional use permit for the building of the temple on a 4-1 vote.

