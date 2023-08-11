JACKSON — The tax hike lasted just two days but could come back eventually.
Property taxes in Jackson and Teton Village will remain the same after Teton County commissioners voted 3-2 on Wednesday to reverse a nearly 1% increase that they had approved just two days earlier.
Commissioners on both sides of the vote said county staff wasn’t being fully transparent about the rearrangement of tax collection rules that, while appearing simple, came with consequences that effectively raised taxes in town without input from the Jackson Town Council.
“We had a pretty substantial lack of transparency and simply didn’t make this decision with careful, methodical discussion that really we should have had around a fairly significant budget item,” Commissioner Mark Newcomb said.
That move was to dissolve a relatively small tax levy — 0.5 mills — that could be used only for firefighting equipment under state law. Instead, the logic went, the county could collect the same tax into the county’s general fund to free up spending abilities and better comply with the intent of state law.
The topic gained momentum this year following a similar maneuver by Sublette County commissioners last year upon discovering a potential violation of state statute as interpreted by the county attorney’s office, according to the Sublette Examiner.
Sublette County Attorney Clayton Melinkovich told the Jackson Hole Daily he would seek permission from his county commissioners before commenting on the legal issues regarding how Sublette collected the tax funds for firefighting.
In Teton County, Chief Deputy County Attorney Keith Gingery took the fall for the confusion. Though the move was recorded in the budget process and approved legally, Gingery said he was one of the only people who fully understood it. Then he didn’t communicate during budget meetings.
“You all as decision-makers weren’t fully informed,” Gingery said. “Everyone forgot it, including myself.”
Besides being at more budget meetings to discuss these types of issues, Gingery said Town Manager Tyler Sinclair did know of the change.
“There were conversations with the town,” Gingery said. “The town knew we were doing this. The town said that’s fine.”
Sinclair told the Daily on Tuesday that his bosses, the council, didn’t know about the tax increase. He didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday.
Commissioners Wes Gardner and Luther Propst joined Newcomb in voting to restore the fire fund and undo Monday’s action. Commissioners Natalia Macker and Greg Epstein had a different set of concerns.
“I can’t unknow the legal arguments that I now know,” Macker said. Epstein agreed.
Wednesday’s discussion included directing Gingery to work out a different contract with the town to legally collect the taxes currently being collected for the joint fire department.
The town and county do have an existing contract, which Gingery said he’s not sure fully meets the intent of the law. At the same time, Gingery also downplayed possible legal exposure.
“I don’t know if there’s any severity,” he said, since the county is “moving forward in good faith.”
It could be, though, that in a year, commissioners again choose to dissolve the fire fund and instead collect the money via the county’s general fund, which would mean the town and Teton Village would no longer be exempt from that tax.
“Usually if you live in a town,” Gingery said, “you pay more taxes than if you live in a county.”
Town and Teton Village decision makers, however, could respond to the increase and lower taxes under their authority.
This story was published on August 10, 2023.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters