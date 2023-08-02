CHEYENNE — A conservative policy think tank pointed its finger at government overregulation Monday when it comes to impacts on housing affordability, supply limitations and barriers to investment.
These criticisms were heard by members of the housing subcommittee, part of the Wyoming Legislature’s Regulatory Reduction Task Force, as they search for solutions — including how to possibly streamline housing development efforts across the state.
The subcommittee heard from stakeholders such as the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County about housing studies done in the past few years.
But a new and independent study was presented by Freedom Path 307.
Freedom Path 307 is a nonprofit organization “committed to advancing pro-jobs and conservative fiscal policies in Wyoming.” It was established in 2022 by businessman and philanthropist B. Wayne Hughes Jr.
Among the ventures the billionaire has in Wyoming — such as owning Cheyenne-based media outlet Cowboy State Daily — the organization in which he sits on the board of directors has weighed in on prohibiting critical race theory in public schools and advocated against vaccination and test mandates.
The nonprofit has now turned its attention to housing affordability with the release of “The Costs of Over-regulation in Wyoming.”
Freedom Path 307 representative Jessie Dafoe said there is a problem with housing and the supply available to the residents, but they need to solve it “the Wyoming way” by asking if the government is in the way.
“We can tell you the answer is yes,” Dafoe said. “There are layers and layers of regulation that are, in fact, forbidding families from being able to be in the same state or communities as their loved ones. Part of the problem is that we don’t have housing inventory that is even somewhat unhackable.
“We also don’t have the ability to develop starter homes for young people to come back and stay, or the workforce that we hope will join our communities, given the new jobs that are on the horizon.”
The study argues that market inflation, construction prices and interest rates are the default explanation for why housing shortages exist, but Freedom 307 stated “they are not the whole truth.”
“Central to housing affordability is the added cost of over-regulation; in some cases, it is hyper-regulation by state and local governments,” according to the executive summary. “It has been shown that, on average, for every dollar of investment in apartment development, more than 40% of that dollar is consumed by local/state regulations.
“The National Apartment Association and Multifamily Housing Council’s study estimated regulations add an astounding additional 40.6 percent to the cost of multi-family development. Keep in mind that these are local and state regulations that are unrelated to health and safety standards. These non-life and safety regulations are added layers of regulation and produce a pronounced negative effect on the affordability of a home.”
Some of these costs associated with overregulation included delays and uncertainty, and application, administration and compliance costs.This could be related to a public official or department being paid to administer and enforce land development regulations or adopted codes, or local requirements such as “land for pocket parks, mitigation requirements for natural resource impacts, enhancements to the thermal envelope to comply with energy codes.”
The nonprofit said it believes these costs are passed along to the buyer as part of the purchase price.
As well as criticizing the regulations and fees allegedly impacting the housing market, the nonprofit’s study voices concern for seeking additional state and local tax dollars “to address the housing supply instead of addressing the regulatory environment that disincentivizes and frustrates housing creation.”
It is described as an “endless loop” that ends up incentivizing higher square footage developments for large, single-family homes, the study said.
“That is because the regulatory and governmental barriers on small lots are so big that it discourages the investors from developing small lots, because the costs are just too high, and that they are not worth it for the starter homes,” Dafoe added. “The current governmental and regulatory environment is set up in a way that smaller lot developers will make a lower margin due to those barriers. That’s wrong.
“What we need for a graduate coming out of the University of Wyoming is a starter home, or at least an acceptable place to rent.”
She recommended the Wyoming Legislature work to fix this issue and reevaluate the regulations implemented by local governments. She said some of the fees implemented on developers were never authorized by the legislative body.
“We think this Legislature should look at whether some of these local governments, whom we will respect, have built a mousetrap of regulations that discourage investments of the kind of homes that we want our children to live in,” Dafoe said.
