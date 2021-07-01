DOUGLAS — Tickets are now on sale for the Wyoming State Fair scheduled Aug. 17-21 in Douglas. This includes admission, carnival wristbands and all Grandstand entertainment. Tickets are available online at wystatefair.com.
“We're thrilled to welcome back fair-goers to the 109th Wyoming State Fair,” said Wyoming State Fair Manager Courtny Conkle. “Last year was a bit different to say the least, and while we still held our annual event, we are excited about the enthusiasm our residents and visitors have this summer to get out and enjoy activities.”
The Ford Grandstand Arena will house the main performance stage and will feature a concert from headliner Walker Hayes on August 20 in addition to a variety of other family-friendly events and fan favorites including the State Championship Ranch Rodeo on August 17, PRCA Steer Roping and Rodeo on August 18 and 19, PRCA Slack and WPRA Breakaway Slack on August 19, and the Demolition Derby on August 21.
Other musical performances throughout the week will include Pierce Avenue, Chad Bushnell, The Rock Bottom Boys and Caitlyn Ochsner. Non-musical entertainment will include strolling acts, motorbike stunts, magic shows, sword-swallowing, shopping, a cornhole tournament, and more.
As always, livestock shows and exhibits will play a crucial part in the weeks activities. These competitions promote the importance of agriculture in Wyoming and acknowledge the hard work and perseverance of youth and other exhibitors that raise, care for, and present animals, products, art and other items for judging at this annual event.
In addition, the Wyoming State Fair host dozens of vendors who bring unique and interesting products to the fair for attendees to browse and buy. The Wyoming Shopping Plaza is a recent addition and acts as a showcase of locally manufactured goods.
Live music and entertainment are free with admission ($8/adults and $3/children 12 and under) and Grandstand events are $20.
For a full lineup of events and more information, visit the website www.wystatefair.com.