LANDER -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) is seeking information on the illegal killing of a grizzly bear found Sept. 9 in the Crow Creek drainage on the Wind River Reservation in west central Wyoming. Grizzly bears are currently listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
The service is asking for help by offering a monetary reward of up to $2,000 for information contributing significantly to and furthering the investigation into the death of this grizzly bear.
If you have any information regarding the death of this grizzly bear, or any other wildlife crimes, call the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribes Fish and Game Department at 307-330-3208, the service’s special agent at 307-332-7607 or email lawenforcement@fws.gov. The Fisha and Wildlife Service will apply applicable legal protections to hold accountable anyone who knowingly harasses, harms or feeds grizzly bears.
For safety tips when living in or visiting grizzly bear country, visit http://igbconline.org/bear-safety and https://www.fws.gov/news/blog/index.cfm/2016/7/8/Wildlife-Safety-Tips-for-Enjoying-the-Great-Outdoors.