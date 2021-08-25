National Historic Trails Interpretive Center logo
CASPER -- The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center invites the public to visit Saturday to hear performances of the musical “Pioneer Song” by The Great Bear Folk Theatre. The group will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“Pioneer Song” is a creative and engaging musical written by J. Omar Hansen. Based on the real journal entries of women who crossed the Oregon Trail, “Pioneer Song” is a fictional account of Ruth Maramin and her three daughters joining a wagon train in 1849. The gives voice to many of the 30,000 people who traveled the trails that year, sharing their stories of joy, heartache, and sorrow, according to a press release.

“Theatre has a way of reminding us that history isn’t just dates and names. Rather, it’s the tragedies and triumphs of real people who traveled through this area filled with hope for their futures ahead,” Park Ranger Kylie McCormick said.

For more information, call 307-261-7700.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1501 N. Poplar St., Casper. Admission is free.

