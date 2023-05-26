JACKSON — When Community Safety Network Director of Education and Outreach Adrian Croke brought a new training to Jackson, she was surprised how quickly it sold out.

Several local restaurants, bars, and hospitality staff from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort signed up to take the Safe Bars Training, a two-day seminar based in Washington, D.C., that trains restaurant waitstaff, bartenders and hospitality workers on how to keep themselves and customers safe from sexual violence.

