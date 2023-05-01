CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $8.5 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its April 20 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a $3.5 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project involving milling, paving, grading, drainage work, traffic control and other work on approximately 8 miles of US Highway 310/County Road 16 ½ in Big Horn County. The contracted completion date is September 30, 2024.

comments powered by Disqus