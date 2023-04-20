"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

POWELL — A two-week-long trial began on Monday for a Cody woman accused of abusing and causing the death of a toddler in 2021.

Carolyn Aune, 30, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams. Aune had been living with the child’s father, 32-year-old Moshe Williams, who is also charged with murder but will be tried at a separate date.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus