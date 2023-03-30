CODY — The cases of Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams ­— who are charged in the murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams — will remain severed, with each facing a separate jury trial, following a March 17 ruling issued by Park County District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield.

Overfield also denied the state’s request to postpone Aune’s April 17 jury trial.

