The Ranger
RIVERTON – The Northern Arapaho Election Committee has until Dec. 29 to repair its general election or be held in contempt by the Wind River Tribal Court.
There were 5,622 votes cast on 1,187 ballots in the Northern Arapaho Business Council general election on Nov. 19, in which all six seats of the tribe’s governing body were up for election.
However, NABC candidate Al Addison’s name did not appear on 46 ballots sent to absentee voters, with 140-vote capacity total.
Voters may vote for up to six candidates per ballot for the NABC.
“There is no indication that they made any effort, whatsoever, to ensure that ALL ballots were correct,” wrote Wind River Tribal Court Special Judge Mike Barton in a Dec. 18 order addressing challenges made to the election’s integrity.
On Nov. 4, Addison filed a request that the court intervene in the election. Addison had placed fifth place out of the advancing top 12 in the primary, but when the NABC general election ballot was released, it didn’t have his name on it.
Barton responded to Addison’s motion on Nov. 13 – six days before the election – by releasing an order mandating that the ballots be repaired.
The in-person ballots were fixed in time for the Nov. 19 general election, but the absentee ballots were not repaired, recalled, or reissued.
Addison lost by 14 votes, placing seventh overall.
“Not only Addison was disenfranchised, but… 140 voters were disenfranchised because they were not given the opportunity to vote for all candidates for the Business Council,” Barton wrote.
“The general election cannot be characterized as fair and just in any way when a candidate’s name is left off of some of the ballots.”
Although Barton questioned his presence in open court, the election committee was represented by the NABC’s attorney, Charlie Galbraith.
Galbraith argued in court on Dec. 10 that the mixed ballots were “of (Addison’s) own doing” because Addison did not file his injunction for relief until Nov. 4.
He argued further that because Addison had been removed by the NABC Sept. 29, and the tribe had failed to reach quorum to hear his appeal, that the candidate lacked the support of his people.
The NABC removed Addison from office after the latter openly opposed their lawsuit against the NABC’s former law firm, Baldwin Crocker and Rudd.
The business council majority stated that Addison’s removal was due to “dereliction of duty.”
Addison, who was the longest-serving council member in tribal memory with 30 years’ tenure, called the removal “unfounded” and “illegal.”
“The court finds the respondents’ arguments are without merit,” Barton wrote of Galbraith’s arguments.
“The committee has a complete list of the applicants and their address and could easily have sent new corrected ballots. (Committee members) have not provided an acceptable excuse for their failure to issue correct ballots to all the voters and therefore are in contempt for failing to comply with the November order.”
Galbraith also had argued that Barton had no jurisdiction to intervene, since the tribe’s sovereignty had not been waived.
Barton countered this by citing Section 1-2-7 of Shoshone and Arapaho Law and Order Code, which grants jurisdiction by the court to tribal parties “in their official capacity.”
The election committee must craft its own strategy to fix the election, and report it to the court no later than Dec. 29, “or it will be held in contempt and shall be penalized for its failure to act appropriately,” Barton ruled.
No committee members could not be reached for comment as of press time, and NABC Chairman Jordan Dresser did not return calls for comment.