RIVERTON — When a Lander-based law firm accused the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s attorneys of defamation, the federal court judge decided the case was worth hearing.
Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd, of Lander, filed a suit on Aug. 21, 2020, in which they claimed that the tribe’s new law firm – Kilpatrick, Townsend, and Stockton – maligned BC&R to get the previous firm out of the way.
BCR had served the Northern Arapaho Tribe since 1989.
Court documents reference an Aug. 5, 2019 YouTube video in which a then-leading KTS attorney Keith Harper claimed that BCR was withholding the tribe’s money.
Harper also claimed the tribe’s former counsel could not be trusted because the attorneys were not American Indian.
BCR argued through their attorneys, Mel Orchard of Jackson and Scott Ortiz of Casper, that Harper’s broadcast constituted defamation.
KTS responded to the charge by claiming that tribal legal sovereignty extended to the tribe’s lawyers, making Harper immune from defamation suit.
Federal District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl disagreed with that assessment, saying the power of tribal sovereignty “does not reach beyond what is necessary to protect tribal self-government or to control internal relations” – and, moreover “do(es) not extend to the activities of non-members of the tribe.”
Harper is not a Northern Arapaho Tribal member. KTS argued further that Skavdahl’s court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because Harper’s statements on video were a form of advocacy. Skavdahl was not persuaded by that argument.
“Neither is the court persuaded by defendants’ First Amendment defense that Harper's statements were protected as opinions relating to matters of public concern to members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe,” he announced in the Casper-based federal court.
A few days after Harper’s video was released, the people of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, known politically as the General Council, did vote to quit working with BC&R.
The law firm is now arguing before Skavdahl that KTS “made specific false and defamatory statements about BCR in an intentional effort to interfere with the attorney-client relationship or business expectancy between BCR and the Tribe.”
The Lander law firm has included in its suit a request for monetary compensation from KTS, for reputation damages, business losses, and court and attorney fees.
In the spring of 2019, the tribe changed direction altogether. It turned away from BC&R and hired Atlanta-based KTS to conduct a personnel evaluation of Wind River Hotel and Casino manager Jim Conrad, whose contract was then left to expire without renewal.
The Northern Arapaho Business Council then sued BC&R by claiming the firm kept $1 million of the tribe’s money.
Wyoming District Court Judge Thomas Campbell ruled on July 1, 2020, that the tribe’s accusation “under any characterization now argued… could not have been true."
The whereabouts of the $1 million has not been stated publicly.