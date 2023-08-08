GILLETTE — Two members of the Campbell County Public Library board are members and advisers for a recently-formed library association that is meant to be a conservative alternative to the American Library Association.
Library board chair Charles Butler and former board chair Sage Bear are listed as members of the World Library Association and have referred to their roles as advisers to the new organization.
The World Library Association is working toward becoming a nonprofit organization. Its executive director, Dan Kleinman, has been working against the ALA for more than 10 years, Butler said.
“What I would like to see for it is that it be a resource for librarians, as well as those who want to make their libraries more conservative,” Bear said.
Kleinman runs a blog, SafeLibraries, where he strives to increase “public awareness of crime, sexual harassment in libraries, and inappropriate books and web sites in schools due to American Library Association policy.”
Butler said Kleinman reached out to him and Bear and brought them on as advisors because of their experience on the library board these past 12 months. A big part of that was their experience in changing the collection development policy, which is going to be a blueprint for the organization starting out.
The World Library Association’s website links to the collection development policy, calling it an “an excellent example” because it removes all references to the ALA.
“(Kleinman) wanted to see what we had learned from our little time on the board, and wanted us to come alongside, just to help recruit other people,” Bear said. “We’re excited there might be an alternative to the ALA.”
The World Library Association is “a group effort from a lot of like-minded people to maybe remove the politics from libraries,” Butler said.
Bear said she didn’t see this as a conflict of interest because she and Butler don’t stand to gain any money from it.
“We’re not paid, we’re just giving what little advice we have,” she said. “People who have more knowledge than we do will jump on board and make this a good alternative.”
Butler and Bear aren’t the only library board members part of the World Library Association’s team. Echo Alexzander, a member of the library board in Christian County, Missouri, also is listed on the group’s website.
Another team member is Shawn McBreairty, director of special projects with the Maine First Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to “restoring Maine to the way life should be.” In his Instagram bio, he describes himself as a patriot, “Lion, Ultra-MAGA, Pureblood” and an “advocate for Educational Freedom & more toxic masculinity.”
Butler said Kleinman is working with librarians across the country to come up with educational courses so that library employees can have continuing education that isn’t connected to the ALA.
After cutting ties with the ALA, the Campbell County Public Library board struggled to find any educational resources for librarians that did not have an ALA connection. Butler said he hopes the World Library Association can fill that gap at some point.
“We’ll never get rid of the ALA,” Butler said. “But everybody is looking for options for something way less political.”
He said it’s meant to give people a choice, and he likened it to car companies.
“Some people like Fords, some people like Chevys, and right now the only dealership you’ve got in town is a Ford,” he said.
This story was published on August 8, 2023.
