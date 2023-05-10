"Welcome to Wyoming - Forever West"

CHEYENNE — Two teen boys have been arrested in connection with the April 30 shooting death of a 15-year-old local girl in a south Cheyenne park.

Cheyenne Police Department detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder, according to a CPD news release sent out Tuesday evening.

