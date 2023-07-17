SHERIDAN — For many ecosystems, invasive plant species can prove detrimental, killing off native vegetation. The U.S. Forest Service aims to cut back some invasive plant species on approximately 5,310 acres of the Bighorn National Forest this summer to promote the growth of native grasses in a variety of locations using drone technology.
“We started work a few years back with updating our tools for addressing invasive plant species,” Bighorn National Forest supervisor Andrew Johnson said. “We published in GIS and signed a record discussion that gives us the ability to use aerial application herbicide which we could not do before. It gives us more flexibility in how we approach and respond to new invasive plants so we can get after those things quicker.”
Instead of using a helicopter, the service has deployed an array of drones to complete the task.
“It gives us a great deal of flexibility to respond rapidly and more safely and effectively to the area that we could not do by four-wheelers or by foot,” Johnson said. “With the four-wheeler, we would leave tracks and spread more herbicide. It would be slow and inefficient on foot.”
The drone used to drop herbicide is similar to the technology needed to start prescribed fires.
“It kind of looks like the drone a teenage kid might have but it is a lot bigger,” Johnson said. “It is a six-rotor helicopter with a box in the bottom that drops the ping pong balls filled with a chemical that ignites when it hits the group. They burn slowly and hot. It is a very similar hopper system with herbicide.”
Drones prove effective and cheap, Johnson said.
“The burn we did down at the Powder River District was tens of thousands of dollars cheaper with a drone versus a helicopter,” Johnson said.
These drones also prove safer, as helicopters have to fly at a low altitude slowly to start a prescribed fire. Flying a helicopter in these conditions can be dangerous, Johnson said.
USFS officials originally proposed to treat sagebrush and other plant species using the drone method; however, that proved to be a sticking point for some of the members of the public and the environmental community, Johnson said.
“Bighorn Audubon (Society) along with others, including federal and state agencies, recognize sagebrush habitat is critical for several bird species and other wildlife — most in population decline,” Bighorn Audubon Board President JoAnne Puckett said. “From our recent public record, sagebrush habitat is one of the most imperiled ecosystems in North America and has received increasing public attention over the past decade, including significant financial resources from state and federal agencies to address its declining condition.”
The USFS removed sagebrush mitigation from the final proposal Oct. 19, 2022, leaving it on the shelf for the upcoming years.
“We could use herbicide as a tool to manage sagebrush where we have a lot of sagebrush that has come to dominate that meadow ecosystem where, traditionally, there would not be the wall-to-wall sagebrush,” Johnson said. “We have that canopy cover sagebrush that is dense and does not allow other grass and floor production that would traditionally be there.”
Over the years, the sagebrush has grown, now becoming out of control, Johnson said.
Johnson said he finds it essential to manage sagebrush, similarly to harvesting timber and mimicking natural wildfires. Fire, however, proves inefficient in the battle against sagebrush, Johnson said.
“Traditionally, we would do that with fire, but when we get the windows where sagebrush will effectively burn, we often cannot get the firefighting resources to manage those prescribed fires because it is a busy fire season across the country,” Johnson said.
Outside of sagebrush,USFS officials proposed four different areas to control the invasive plant population. One of these areas includes the edges of Highway 14, where thistle has come to dominate other native populations.
Johnson has high hopes for the future of drone technology in the service. The U.S. Forest Service currently uses drones to complete research surveys, both using regular video and infrared photos.
“The technology is getting cheaper and easier to operate,” Johnson said. “We could use these drones for a variety of tasks in the future.”