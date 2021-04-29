WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., released the following statement responding to President Joe Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress:
“Only a hundred days into his administration, President Biden has already started a war on American energy and spent nearly $2 trillion on progressive priorities. Tonight, even as his Administration tries to pass the Green New Deal under the guise of infrastructure, he came to Congress to roll out an education bill that would turn pre-kindergarten and community college into new entitlements our country can simply not afford. His proposed tax increases would do more to wreck our economy than to foot the bill. While Republicans stand ready to work with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure package, President Biden has chosen the partisan path of divisiveness and is wasting trillions more of our taxpayer dollars in the process. This does a sad disservice to the people of Wyoming, and our grandchildren will quite literally have to pay for it.”