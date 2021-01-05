UPDATE: This Amber Alert has been canceled since Savonne M. Jorgenson has been located and is safe.
RIVERTON — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert for a six-year-old female named Savonne M. Jorgenson.
Savonne was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 4th, 2021, in her bed on the Wind River Reservation with her aunt and uncle. She is three feet five inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with black eyes and black hair. Her bedroom window was open, and her clothing was missing. She is possibly wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights.
There is no known vehicle description and no further information at this time.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol asks that anyone with information on this Amber Alert call 911 or 307-777-4321.